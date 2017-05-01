Pang releases new guide on trade deal

THE Pacific Network on Globalisation has released a new guide on the impacts the regional free trade agreement PACER-Plus will have in the Pacific.

Pang coordinator Maureen Penjuali said in a statement on Friday that PACER-Plus was a forced negotiation by Australia and New Zealand against Pacific governments that would impact the people, culture, livelihoods and the environment.

“PACER-Plus will have major impacts in the Pacific and it is critical that every Pacific islander has the opportunity to know how it will affect them not just today but in the future when government’s policy space is constrained,” she said.

“PNG withdrew from the agreement last year citing concerns for their domestic industries and an evaluation finding the deal a net loss.”

Penjueli said Fiji threatened to withdraw if concerns around their infant industry protections were not addressed.

“Vanuatu wants the agreement to be independently scrutinised before the Council of Ministers can determine whether it is in the interests for them to sign. The withdrawal of PNG and the concerns of other Pacific countries show the unbalanced agreement and how Australia and New Zealand will benefit the most,” she said.

