Pangia to build rural lock-up

ABUA rural lock-up in Apenda village, Pangia in the Southern Highlands, is expected to be built next year, Inspector Richard Mandui from the Correctional Services says.

He visited the site recently.

Mandiu said 1892 hectares of land was owned by Alex T Tiro, a local, who decided to give the land to the State to develop so that services could be started and provided to the people.

“We are at a remote area and our local MP has given us services and this land can be put to a better use so at least we have law and order in the heart of the village,” Tiro said.

“From that land, these services will be put in place: education (secondary/primary school), Correctional Services (rural lock-up/community corrections centre), police station/barracks, heath services and judicial service (accommodations).”

Apenda village is 20-minute drive from Pangia station

Mandui was sent by Correctional Services Commissioner Michael Waipo to the site and village to check the area and inform the local people about the services that could be expected from there and the rural lock-up was one of them.

Waipo said the rural lock-up would ease congestion in the country’s 21 jails.

There are currently only two operational rural lock-ups, Finschhafen in Morobe and Ambunti in East Sepik.

“The CS is ready and willing to move in and build rural lock-up in any district in Papua New Guinea because this is one of the impact projects CS has been tasked to do under the Government and this project is a start,” Waipo said.

He said more rural lock-up facilities were needed in each districts and provinces to cater for the increasing prison numbers and to ease the overcrowding in many of the existing major jail facilities in the country.

The Bua rural lock-up will support the Buyapi Jail in Mendi, Southern Highlands, and cater for criminals within the district.

