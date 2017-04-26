Pangia office stops accepting nominations

nomination office at Pangia station in the Southern Highlands for candidates contesting the Ialibu-Pangia seat has stopped accepting nominations since yesterday, Ialibu-Pangia returning officer Michael Ariando says.

“But my office in Ialibu station will be open till the official closure of nomination on Thursday,” he said.

Ariando could not give a reason for the closure of the nomination office at Pangia.

“So far, only two candidates have been nominated, including the sitting MP and Prime Minister Peter O’Neill,” he said.

Ariando brushed aside rumours that the nomination offices in Pangia and Ialibu had closed down straight after O’Neill’s nomination was received last week.

“I have advised the assistant returning officer at Pangia station to close down the nomination today (yesterday) by 4.06pm after being open since the issuing of writs. It is acceptable by law that any assistant returning officer can accept nominations for five days after the issuing of writs,” he said.

“But intending candidates can still come to my office at Ialibu station for nominations”

Ariando said that he was expecting eight candidates to be nominated.

“They have come to my office and collected Forms 29 and 30 to fill out. So far only an independent candidate Leonard Pangepea has been nominated.”

Meanwhile, six have nominated to contest the Imbongu seat, seven for Mendi and eight for Nipa-Kutubu.

