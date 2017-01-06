Pangia to stage festive league finals

PANGIA in Southern Highlands will come alive tomorrow with the staging of the Pangia off-season rugby league grand final between MK Rabbitohs and Yambi Tarangau.

The finalists will be playing for the inaugural William Powi Cup.

The third-place playoff will be between Offcuts and Walea Panthers.

Organising committee chairman Jack Kipoi said this was the first time for a major sporting initiative during the Christmas period.

“When there are no games or activities to keep them occupied, youths tend to get involved in socially-unacceptable behaviour like smoking and selling marijuana, making and consuming home brewed alcohol and other negative behaviour in the communities,” Kipoi said.

“Rugby league helped address this problem by giving these youth something worthwhile and wholesome to get involved in.”

Kipoi thanked Southern Highlands Governor William Powi for his sponsorship of the competition.

He is expected to be present tomorrow.

“Pangia rugby league is looking forward for a big season in 2017 and will seek support and sponsorship from key stakeholders,” Kipoi said.

“I thank those business houses and individuals who have supported the 12 teams in 2016.

“I also thank the league president, Jim Yapai, for his leadership and support during tough times.

“We are hoping that 2017 will be a successful year.

“Pangia rugby league has and continues to produce some of the best talent and we hope that competitions like this give players more opportunities to perform and make something of their lives.”

