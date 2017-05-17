Pangu candidate list set

By MALUM NALU

THE Pangu Pati has finally come up with its final list of 72 candidates for the election, averting the possibility of all candidates being declared as independents by the Electoral Commission.

General secretary of the party Morris Tovebae took in the Pangu council-approved list on Monday afternoon as the commission warned Pangu of the consequences.

Tovebae and president Patrick Pundao, in a letter to Registrar of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu, said the list was final “and any names outside of the list would not be entertained in any way”.

Party leader and Bulolo MP Sam Basil leads a motley crew, including his deputy and Goilala MP William Samb, former PNG Defence Force commander Jerry Singirok, for Madang regional, Bryan Krammer for Madang open and Dulciana Somare-Brash for East Sepik regional.

Other well-known people include former Air Niugini Boeing 767 pilot Captain Joe Kumasi, for Wewak, Prof Kenneth Sumbuk, for Angoram, diplomat Adam Wangu, for Nuku and former police officer Ruben Giusu for Gulf regional

Lawyer Alois Jerewai, however, maintained yesterday that he was the official candidate for East Sepik and not Somare-Brash.

“Morris Tovebae is going against the recommendation of the provincial branch,” he told The National.

“Under Clause 33.4 of the Pangu constitution, only the provincial branch recommendations can be accepted. That (recommendation) was done by the branch. They never recommended Dulciana Somare.”

Jerewai also questioned the Pangu council meeting on Monday to make up the list “when it did not have a quorum”.

He said nine Pangu council members must be present for a quorum, but Monday’s meeting had only eight members present “and was invalid for want of quorum”.

Like this: Like Loading...