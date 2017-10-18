Pangu case adjourned over settlement bid

By CHRISTOPHER YOWAT

THE Waigani National Court has adjourned a matter filed against Pangu Party leader Sam Basil, pictured, and three others so that both parties could deliberate further on a settlement proposed by the defendants.

Justice Ere Kariko yesterday adjourned the matter filed by the party’s national president Patrick Pundao against Basil.

The lawyer representing Pundao, told the court that his clients were seeking an adjournment so that they could consult their members in relation to a proposed out-of-court settlement by the defendants.

Kariko adjourned the matter, in relation to the removal of Pundao as party president, to Nov 10.

Pundao told The National later that lawyers for both sides were discussing the matter.

He said Basil asked for an out-of-court settlement by way of a consent order but he refused because he had to consult other members of the party before deciding on the next approach.

“Basil is proposing to settle the matter out of court through our consent, but the conditions and terms of his proposal are not clear. We have to know in order to agree to settle the matter,” Pundao said.

“As custodians of the party, we have to talk to the provincial branches, party executives, stakeholders and others who have close relationship with the party in order to take the next course of action.”

The matter before the court was in relation to the removal of Pundao as the party’s national president.

