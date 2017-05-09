Pangu in strife

By MALUM NALU and CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

PANGU Pati leader Sam Basil will campaign against two candidates put up by his party against his wish to honour a pact among Opposition parliamentary leaders not to contest their seats.

It comes as differences between Basil, party general secretary Morris Tovebae and party president Patrick Pundao turned for the worse over the selection of candidates to contest the general election.

Basil has a list of candidates which is different from what the party had endorsed.

He did not field candidates in seats not contested by Opposition leaders as part of an agreement between them. Basil told the people in Goroka last week that Pangu, the oldest party in the country, would breach its pact with coalition Opposition parties by endorsing David Gahare to challenge New Generation Party leader Bire Kimisopa for the Goroka Open seat.

Basil said he would also campaign in Northern for the People’s Movement of Change party leader Gary Juffa against Yauraba James Banduru who had been endorsed by Pundao.

Juffa’s party, likewise, is not contesting Basil’s seat in Bulolo.

Basil said his party’s executives had ignored the decision by members of its parliamentary wing.

“I will be in Oro to stand up with Oro Governor (Juffa) to reassure the Pangu parliamentary wing’s stand and commitment,” he said.

But Pundao said the decision to endorse Banduru for Juffa’s seat and Gahare for the Goroka Open seat was a collective decision of the Pangu’s council which Basil and Toverba were part of.

“There is no in-house fighting but it’s just that someone is not listening, cooperating, collaborating, communicating and operating in isolation breaching the party constitution, Organic Law on Integrity of Political Parties and Candidates and electoral commission laws.”

