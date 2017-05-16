Pangu keeps commission waiting for names

THE Electoral Commission is still awaiting Pangu Pati to show up with its final list of candidates for the general election.

Commission media officer Alphonse Muapi told The National yesterday that Pangu had not submitted its list of candidates, with all other 44 political parties having already done this.

He said commission officers had been calling up party general secretary Morris Tovebae to urgently front up with the list of candidates yesterday, but to no avail.

The National also tried to call Tovebae several times yesterday without success.

The commission has given Pangu until Friday to submit its list or all candidates will be regarded as “independent candidates”.

Muapi said only Pangu candidates nominated by provincial branches had submitted their names on the party letterhead with supporting documentation.

He said there was one Pangu faction supporting leader Sam Basil, another supporting Tovebae and a third made up of provincial party branches.

This has resulted in Pangu having more than one candidate in several of the 111 electorates.

“The issue with Pangu Pati fielding two candidates in an electorate, which is against Organic Law on Integrity of Political Parties and Candidates (OLIPPAC), is an in-house problem for the party to sort out and provide a confirmed list of their candidates to PNGEC,” Muapi said.

“Electoral Commissioner (Patilias Gamato) has made it very clear that PNG Electoral Commission will go by the constitution of Pangu Patti, and accept the list provided by the general-secretary or public officer.

“So far, all other 44 political parties have done this.

“So far, Pangu Pati has not submitted its confirmed list of candidates.

“Individual candidates have fronted up at the PNG Electoral Commission headquarters with supporting letters on Pangu letterhead, signed by provincial and regional Pangu Pati officials, and not signed by the general-secretary Morris.”

Muapi said it was ironic that the Pangu slogan was “Pangu save long rot (Pangu knows the way)” but was going through a storm in this election.

“The onus is now on Pangu Pati to resolve their in-house differences and go into the election as one Pangu Pati that knows the way.”

