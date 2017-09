I call on all true Bulolo people and Morobeans not to be fooled by Sam Basil and those who have joined the People’s National Congress-led government coalition.

Basil and Governor Ginson Soanu, how could you jump into bed with the very people you had campaigned against and won?

Your move signals the fall of Pangu Pati in Morobe.

You have given up and not willing to fight a good fight in the Opposition.

Bob, Via email

Ramu Valley

Like this: Like Loading...