Pangu Pati must put differences aside, unite

I, as a supporter of the Pangu Pati, with my work mates appeal to Morris Tovebae to work with Sam Basil for him to get the next Prime Minister of our beautiful nation Papua New Guinea.

We want Pangu Pati to get the next government because of Sam Basil being the party leader.

You must understand that because of Sam Basil we dedicated our own time and resource doing campaign for the Pangu Pati.

Bear in mind that we decided to give a chance to the current Opposition (THE Party, PPP and PNG National Party) to form the next Government.

Pangu Party Die hard

