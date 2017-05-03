Pangu Pati in need of a major overhaul

Pangu is a legend a shibboleth.

Unless otherwise there is something new to offer I really doubt the outcome of 2017 election after so much rivalry, disunity, jealousy within the party ranks in the times of Sir Rabbie Namaliu, Chris Haiveta and Andrew Kumbakor leaving the Pati without resources, assets but misery.

I served as Pangu Pati ESP Secretary and later acting branch president (2007, 2012) and left downhearted.

I wish Sam Basil all the best yet unforgiving for calling the Grand Chief “stranger in the House” supported by Belden Namah “You mean this street kid from Murik”, these words tantamount to great disparagement and antipathy for Basil and Namah by many Sepiks including myself.

Currently, Pangu has nothing new on policies except the same old, “inside the box” policy and character assassination and blame game politics.

No wonder Nixon Duban called it the “old furniture”.

If Pangu Pati is serious then it must talk about real men, real politics such as: Change the Liberal to Social Democracy model in this country.

Change the Capitalist formula – land + Labour + Capital = Production – of development and production to something like Land + Labour = Production and find placing for Capital elsewhere in the equation.

I will vote for Social Democratic Party (SDP) led by NCD Governor, Powes Parkop because this is the only party in this election that is talking, planning and is ready to action a shift kinetic if mandated by people.

Cyril Gare, Via email

