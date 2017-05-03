Pangu Pati at odds, leaders asked to resolve division

Executives of Pangu Pati’s Morobe branch and the media were shouted at and ordered to get out of the Lae Urban Ward Two council meeting hall along the Cassowary Road during a press conference yesterday.

Pangu’s Morobe deputy president Yamai Asepis drove in and parked at the entrance of the hall and shouted through a hailer: “What is that illegal gathering all about?”

Yamai claimed the press conference was illegal, and instructed the executives and media to move out of the hall or police would be called to remove them.

“You were the people who have been giving us headaches all this time and this gathering is illegal,” Asepis said.

The meeting was hosted by Pangu’s Morobe branch president Wingkeo Waliong, supported by Sir Boyamo Sali and former premier Titi Christian.

It was witnessed by former assistant police commissioner Giossi Labi, Dr John Dujambi and several Pangu candidates who had filed nominations under the leadership of Waliong.

Waliong and the executives held the press conference to verify the split between party executives that created two factions and two lists of candidates.

One list of candidates filed nominations under the provincial executive’s leadership by Waliong and the another list under party leader Sam Basil.

The groups are at loggerheads.

Dujambi appealed to party general secretary Moses Tovebae and president Patrick Pundau to resolve the matter before the campaign and polling get underway.

Basil told The National on Monday that the issue was experienced nationwide and that showed an interesting sign of the party’s popularity and people’s support.

“I am happy for candidates to file nominations under Pangu Pati without party council’s consent and I am happy to run them as pro-Pangu after seeking legal clarification” Basil said.

