Pangu Pati president in court in K50,000 case

By Alphonse Porau

PANGU Pati president Patrick Pundau appeared in the Waigani Committal Court yesterday charged with misappropriating K50,000 of the party’s funds.

It is alleged that he dishonestly applied to his own use the money in April.

The money was to have been paid for the party’s 50 candidates contesting the national election.

Magistrate Mekeo Gauli read the charge to Pundau, 60, from Kwia village in Enga, and adjourned the case for police to complete investigations.

According to police, Pundun was given a cheque for K50,000 at the party office at Korobosea, Port Moresby, on April 24.

The cheque was payable in cash.

Pundau was the president of the party at that time and was to have cashed the cheque to pay the nomination fees of the 50 party candidates contesting the general election.

However, the candidates said they did not receive the money.

They complained, saying that because the money was late they had to pay their nomination fees themselves and wanted a refund.

They then wrote to the party office complaining about not getting their refund.

The office advised the candidates to formally lodge a complaint with police.

Pundau was arrested and charged with one count of misappropriation.

He will appear in court again on Oct 13 for mention.

His bail of K2000 was extended.

