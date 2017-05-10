Pangu split: Tovebae favoured

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato says he will recognise Pangu Pati candidates endorsed by general-secretary Morris Tovebae in the event that there are two party candidates for a particular seat.

He said this yesterday when commenting on Tovebae putting up his list of Pangu candidates while party leader Sam Basil has his own.

“I’d rather go with the party constitution,” Gamato said when asked which faction was the right one.

“It’s not my responsibility to recognise this faction, or that faction, but I would recognise the party constitution.

“If there’s a faction within a political party, they must observe their constitution.

“The constitution provides that direction – which candidate to accept.”

Gamato said during this week when candidate posters were being made, party officials – the general secretary and public officer – would be called up and asked to say who was the “official candidate” if there were two.

“We will then put that candidate up on the candidate poster with the party leader,” he said.

“In that way, we recognise whichever candidate is officially endorsed by the political party.”

Asked if Tovebae, being Pangu general-secretary, would then select his own candidates instead of Basil’s, Gamato said: “I can’t comment on that.”

