Panguna clans support project

THE Bougainville Copper Limited has welcomed reports of support from the Panguna landowners for its participation in a new mine project.

Company chairman Robert Burns said the Autonomous Bougainville Government had confirmed that the ministerial fora held at Panguna and Arawa last week, were well-attended which demonstrated the support.

“We are encouraged by these developments which reflect the levels of support we have experienced on the ground during our direct interactions with landowners and stakeholders,” Burns said.

“Notwithstanding, we of course acknowledge that there are people with differing views and these are to be respected.

“We are committed to community engagement and invite reasonable dialogue with all stakeholders as we continue to build trust among the people.

“We also look forward to the prospect of a memorandum of agreement being finalised between the landowners and the ABG which would open the way for further steps to be taken towards realising the longer-term goal of renewing mining.

“There has also been positive progress through ongoing engagement with landowners in mining areas towards finalising land occupation fees and fish payments outstanding from 1990 according to BCL.”

A joint-steering committee has been formed with the backing of the ABG and the Government.

It will be instrumental in recommending future steps to overcoming hurdles and will be representative of all key stakeholders, including landowners and women of Panguna.

Like this: Like Loading...