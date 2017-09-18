Pangu’s switch to govt hailed

THE interim secretary of Pangu Pati in the highlands region has commended the move by the party leader and MPs to join the Government.

Fred Haan, who is in charge of the party’s regional office in Banz, Jiwaka, said the decision by party leader and Bulolo MP Sam Basil and 11 other Pangu MPs to join the Government was in the best interest of the party.

Haan said that Pangu Pati executives and supporters in Jiwaka and parts of the highland supported the move by Basil and others.

“I want to appeal to the people making all sorts of criticisms on social media against the party leader to stop it and respect the joint decision of the MPs,” he said.

Haan said the decision was made by all MPs, not the party leader only.

“We, the party executives from the highlands region support our party leader and members joining the Government to maintain stability at the political level,” he said.

Haan said that the Government would be dealing with many key legislations this year like the 2018 national budget and Basil and his team would help the Government pass those bills.

“We are happy that some of our policies will be implemented while in Government,” he said.

Haan said that the party was now in a better position to serve the people unlike in the past 10 years.

He urged party officials, financial members, and supporters not to criticise their party leader and allow Basil and his fellow members of parliament to do their job.

Like this: Like Loading...