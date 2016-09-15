Panthers ready to reign after six-year drought

By MELTON PAIS

The last time Richard Wagambie’s Paga Panthers won the grand final of the Port Moresby Rugby League was in 2010.

After six years, they have paved their way up again for another shot at supremacy after defeating last year’s premiers Black Swan Royals 22-12 in the major semifinal.

Panthers captain John Jerry commended his boys for the hard work that they have put forward which paid off in last weekend’s win.

“We’re ready to win back the cup which was ours back in 2010,” Jerry said of their Sept 25 grand final.

“I know we’re going to win as we’ve prepared the players in all levels of training and also strength and conditioning.”

Club owner Richard Wagambie said in order to succeed in not only sports but also other essential areas of life, one needed to prepare well to take the challenge.

“That was what my team did before they took the field,” he said.

“At Paga we have a rich culture in producing players at junior level to the senior levels and some of our players in the likes of Roger Laka, Stargrowth Amean and Joe Burino are in the PNG SP Hunters club.

“Some of them have been scouted in the Digicel Cup teams and some are working their way up.

“Everyone that joints our club knows our culture as we base our club culture on self-belief, self-respect and respect for others and we are strengthened by the club motto ‘We are not only a rugby league club, we are family.’”

