Panthers, Souths women declared joint PRL premiers

PORT Moresby Rugby League women’s grand finalists Paga Panthers and Souths were declared joint premiers of the 2017 season.

PRL board chairman Dr James Naipao made the announcement after consideration of the competition rules.

Naipao said in the true spirit of the game and in the Melanesian fashion, it was only fair that both teams should be declared joint winners.

“The decision is final and that’s it with the full board endorsing it,” Naipao said.

“These teams played the regulation 60 minutes and two lots of 10 minute extra time. There is no need for a rematch.”

Like this: Like Loading...