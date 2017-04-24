D’Arcy targets sneaky win at PNG Open

JOE D’Arcy, pictured, is targeting a “sneaky” win in next month’s PNG Open in Port Moresby to claim a two-year Australasian PGA Tour exemption.

D’Arcy, who turned pro after finishing 53rd at Q-school in January, has played nine events on the pro-am circuit but will make his full tour debut in a A$140,000 (K347,000) tournament devoid of star players at rustic Royal Port Moresby Golf Club from May 4-7.

The 21-year-old from Blacksmiths will also play in the A$110,000 (K272,642) Morobe Open, one of the richest tournaments on the pro-am calendar, from April 27 at the Lae Golf Club in Lae, Morobe. D’Arcy has never been to PNG but said he had heard from other tour players that it was an “eye-opener”.

The former Pymble pennants player said he was settling in to life on the pro-am circuit after being a “little intimidated” in his first few tournaments.

“I feel like I’m growing, playing with the pros,” D’Arcy said.

“It’s just about being more confident. That’s all it is. I hadn’t experienced that pressure before.

“The more I play, the more normal it is to me. I think once I get into a couple of tour events with the crowds.

“The pro-ams are similar to amateur events, but in the amateurs you get more preparation at each course.”

D’Arcy hopes to play the West Australian pro-am events in May and the A$110,000 Tahiti International Open in early June.– The Newcastle Herald

