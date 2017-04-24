Papaka edge Erema

PAPAKA coach David Aua could not ask for more as his team notched three competition points in the National Premier League soccer opener on Saturday.

Played in front of a small crowd at the Sir John Guise Stadium, striker Tau Winnie scored the winner in the 73rd minute to see Papaka claim a 3-2 win over Erema Gulf.

Trailing 2-1 at halftime, Aua was hoping for positive finish for his village-based side, who had attracted a small but enthusiastic crowd.

Papaka started brightly, with Winnie taking a good ball from his midfield to outrun Erema fullback David Taro and strike past goalkeeper David Hauka for the opening goal in the eighth minute.

The goal shook up the Eremas, who regrouped and settled into a rhythm.

Solomon Islander Taro levelled the score 1-1 through a spot kick before skipper Pakot Poesi extended the lead with another spot kick after Papaka fullback Napo Pala charged at Douglas Konde in the box.

The game seesawed for a while until Winnie potted the winner.

Erema coach and manager Edward Mimino said the match could have gone either way.

He credited their Rigo opponents, who made better use of their opportunities to net three goals, and admitted his side failed to do the same with their chances.

Mimino said his team would look to improve on theirfirst performance but did not anticipate any major changes to the side for round two.

In the other two round one fixtures, Hekari hammered Rapatona 6-0 while Gigira Amoana thrashed Admiralty 11-0 in a one-sided match.

Papaka 3 (Tau Winnie 2, Napo Kala pen goals) Eremas 2 (David Taro pen, Pakop Poesi pen goals). Halftime: 2-1 (Erema).

Standings: Amoana 3, Hekari 3, Papaka 3, Erema 0, Rapatona 0 Admiralty 0

Like this: Like Loading...