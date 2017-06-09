Papaka, Erema gun for finals spot

PAPAKA will treat their last game against Admiralty with respect as they try to consolidate a finals spot in the National Premier League.

Coach David Aua said his side were wary of the danger the Manus side posed after their upset over the in-form Erema during the week.

This weekend’s matches in the Southern and Northern conferences marks final round of the regular season before the finals.

The top two in the each conference then head into a home-and-away series. “We respect Admiralty and we won’t take them lightly,” Aua said.

“But this will be a good hit-out for us heading into the finals,” he said.

Aua admitted that although striker Tau Winnie was their main weapon he was being targeted by opposition defenders.

“Tau has been quiet over the last couple of games because teams are starting to single him out and that’s tough because he is a match-winner for us,” he said. Admiralty coach Peter Sakael said his side had nothing to lose and were keen on taking another scalp before bowing out.

“We came here to play soccer and not to make up the numbers,” Sakael said.

“We’ll give our best in our last game.”

Admiralty’s Nigel Yohang and Sogowe Malamal are expected to turn it on again as they did to Erema mid-week.

Yohang, who came as substitute in the last 20 minutes of that match, and scored two goals against in their 3-2 win.

Erema face the uphill task of beating Hekari to snatch a finals berth off Papaka.

In the other Southern Conference game, Rapatona take on Amoana.

Rapatona were belted 5-0 by Papaka in their last outing and need to beat Amoana to avoid the wooden spoon.

