Papaka face Hekari in inaugural NPL grand final

THE moment has arrived for FC Papaka as they face Hekari United in the inaugural National Premier League grand final tomorrow at the PNG Football Stadium in Waigani.

The final will be spiced up by live band performance led by Solomon Island singer Rosie Delmah and Papua New Guinea’s Wame Blood.

Papaka coach David Aua said playing the grand final was a big achievement for the village boys.

“The come-from-behind win over Markham FC in the semi-final at Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium was something the players will not forget for a long time,” he said while thanking his boys for the win.

Aua said it was his drive to help his fellow villagers that paid dividends and was pleased that Football Federation PNG provided another alternate avenue for the rural based players to play at higher level.

The former Papua New Guinea goalkeeper said his boys were looking forward for the game against Hekari tomorrow.

“My boys will go in as underdogs. It will be David vs Goliath in NPL grand final,” he said.

Hekari are favoured after going unbeaten throughout the season.

Like this: Like Loading...