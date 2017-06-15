Papaka shock Markham, face Hekari in NPL final

PAPAKA upset Markham 5-2 in a penalty shootout in their National Premier League semifinal yesterday at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium to set up a grand final with Hekari United.

The Central province side managed to beat the Morobeans after forcing a 1-1 deadlock at the end of regular time and then taking the semifinal to a shootout after be 2-2 after extra time.

Hekari, on the other hand, cruised into Saturday’s decider with a 11-0 thrashing of Nawaeb at the PNG Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

Reds in-form striker Tommy Semmy bagged five goals against a hapless Nawaeb side who were clearly out of their depth against the former multiple title winning franchise.

Kepo brothers, Kolu (2) and Ati picked up goals while captain David Muta added his name to the score sheet as did rookie Frank Taboroyan.

Markham and Nawaeb now face off in the third-place playoff while Papaka will need to lift several more notches to have a chance against Hekari.

With the Reds firing on all cylinders, the David Aua-coach Papaka side are expected to provide nothing more than token resistance in the inaugural NPL final at the PNG Football Stadium on Saturday.

