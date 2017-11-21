Papitalai Secondary gearing up to celebrate golden anniversary

THE Papitalai Secondary in Manus will be celebrating its 50th anniversary from Thursday to Sunday.

According to school teacher Gabriel Semel, Papitalai was one of the first secondary schools in the province and was first established as a girls’ school for Manus and New Ireland.

“As time passed, the school has changed and was moved to Papitalai where it’s currently located,” Semel said.

“That was in 1967 and by then, it changed into a secondary school accommodating both male and female students.”

Semel said the school produced a lot of highly qualified professionals who are working in the public and private sectors and contributing to the development of the nation.

“One of the products of this school is the first female to be appointed to the position of vice-president of the Divine Word University in Madang, Cecilia Nembou.

Like this: Like Loading...