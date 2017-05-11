Papua New Guineans love using big titles

Papua New Guineans like using big titles after their names, for example, the title of ambassador, high commissioner, professor, doctor and the list goes on.

To illustrate, if Jo Blo holds a PhD and was once appointed the ambassador and served in an overseas post but recalled and now the head of a government department, he is Secretary Jo Blo, PhD.

Further, if Jo Blo holds a PhD degree and once a full-time employed member of an academic institution and was heavily involved with academic research, writing to academic journals, then Jo Blo can be addressed as Professor Jo Blo or simply Jo Blo, PhD, MA, BA.

However, if Jo Blo has since left research and teaching and writing full-time and has accepted an admin job as a department head, then he is simply secretary Jo Blo, PhD and not Secretary Professor Jo Blo, Ph, Dr.

Finally, if Jo Blo is recognised for his services to the country with a BEM, MBE, OBE and holds a degree in admin and was once an ambassador and a department head, then he is acknowledged simply as Jo Blo, OBE, MBE, BEM, BA and not as Ambassador Secretary Jo Blo, BEM, MBE, OBE, BA.

Therefore, the use of inappropriate big titles for Jo Blo is just like use of foreign surnames thus being alienated from his native surname hence his inherent rights to his land.

PNG is truly the land of the unexpected!

Samson Chicki

MBE

