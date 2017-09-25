More Papua New Guineans visiting Honiara

A SOLOMON Islands tourism official visiting Port Moresby has described the increasing visitor arrivals from Papua New Guinea to Honiara as “extremely gratifying”.

In Port Moresby to attend the Lukim PNG Nau Tourism Expo 2017, Solomon Islands Visitors Bureau chief executive officer Josefa Tuamoto said his organisation viewed Papua New Guinea as a prime source of international visits.

Tuamoto said this was evidenced by official figures released by the Solomon Islands National Statistics office last week.

It showed that a total of 757 PNG passport holders visited the country from January to July this year.

“While we work off a relatively small base, nonetheless this figure represents an 8.45 per cent increase over the corresponding period in 2016 and has effectively moved PNG into place as one of our top-five sources of international visitation,” Tuamoto said.

“We view this as extremely gratifying.”

Tuamoto said while Australians continued to dominate the Solomon Islands visitor intake, the steady growing stream of PNG businesses and leisure traffic in Solomon Islands was having a marked effect.

Tuamoto said with recent developments taking place in Honiara and on the regional airline scene, the number of Papua New Guineans visiting Solomon Islands was expected to go higher.

Tuamoto said that apart from recent developments in hotels and accommodation, the current Air Niugini-Solomon Airlines codesharing on the Port Moresby-Honiara route has had an impact.

Tuamoto said the Fiji Airways-Solomon Airlines codesharing signed last week would also have an impact on regional tourism.

