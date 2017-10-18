Papuan Blacks accept Tasman challenge

PORT Moresby-based Papuan Blacks basketball team accepted an invitation to take part in the fourth annual trans-Tasman basketball league in Cairns, Australia, from Dec 4-8.

Coach Ferdinand Daroya confirmed the invitation and will select 12 players and three officials to be part of this annual basketball challenge in Far North Queensland.

Daroya said he was looking forward to the tournament and would start picking players from the PMBL competition.

He said the original Papuan Blacks programme started going to Cairns from 2007 to 2011 and consistently participated in the then FNQ All Stars Game.

However, the programme stalled in 2012 but was resurrected in 2013 and was renamed Papuan Blacks V2.

Some of the players from this programme who played in the Melanesian Cup are Robert Kave, Sibona Kala and Apiah Muri while James Banduru Jr is a member of the current PBV2.

