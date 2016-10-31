Paradise High takes steps to improve students

PARADISE High School established in 2007 is taking small and steady steps to improve its students academically and socially, principal Abdurrahman Aydin says.

In the beginning of each year, the administration and teachers set their goals to accomplish for the new academic year.

“We try to make our students value hard-work, spend quality time for self-study after school and use other resources in the library to enhance their learning,” he said.

“We implement close monitoring system and provide feedback to the students on their academic and social progress on a constant base and share our thoughts and ideas with their parents too.”

The school has taken some initiatives to improve learning – using active boards in the classrooms; using database to provide information about the students to their parents online 24/7; using multi-media intensively in teaching; participating in international events; and, teaching physics, chemistry, biology, history and geography by the subject teachers starting from Grade 9

Its future goals are – having affiliated by some universities at overseas so that students can continue their higher education in international universities; teaching coding in primary school; using international curriculum integrated with national curriculum; building a new campus with better facilities; and, providing dormitory for the students.

“Academic excellence without having values is incomplete,” Aydin said.

“The students should display positive attitude, have a strong character and become a productive citizens.

“Therefore, we are concerned and pay attention on instilling universal values into our students.

“And also providing various type of extra-curricular activities such as sports tournaments, spelling bee, speech contest, talent show, reciting poem competition, math’s week, science fair and so on to bring out the talents of the students.

“At PHS, we keep our expectations high and believe that students can achieve their dreams.”

Related