Paraka makes ground in bid for NCD seat

NATIONAL Capital District candidate Paul Paraka and his Grass Roots United Front party volunteers have been using a different strategy to conduct his campaign in the city and that’s through campaigning on foot.

Paraka and his supporters have walked all the streets in Gerehu, 5-Mile, Kanage Street, Ridge, PX Village, Gordon Police Barracks and Gordon Five.

Last week, they have covered communities and settlements at 9-Mile, Morobe Block and the 14-Mile areas.

The party leader said his campaign strategy was catching many of his opponents off guard and also winning the hearts and minds of the people as his teams were going through all the streets and communities in the city to establish his presence.

