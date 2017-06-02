Paraka’s campaign aims to win hearts

Grassroots United Front (GRUF) Party leader Paul Paraka (pictured) is taking to the streets of Port Moresby in his campaign for the National Capital District governor’s seat.

Despite the delay in the confirmation of the list of endorsed candidates from the Electoral Commission, Paraka is continuing his campaigning for his party to win the hearts of grassroots throughout the city.

“I don’t know what the holdup is with the Electoral Commission concerning the updated list of endorsed candidates, but this should not stop us from continuing our campaign awareness,” Paraka told a handful of his candidates who were in Port Moresby yesterday, in a brief meeting at his office at Boroko.

“The importance of the updated endorsement list from Electoral Commission is that it would confirm candidates who are endorsed by GRUF or other parties,” Paraka said.

Without it, it would be difficult to tell which candidates are double dipping between parties.

Paraka has appointed more campaign team leaders in areas he has yet cover Hohola, 2-Mile, Korobosea, Taurama and Gerehu.

Like this: Like Loading...