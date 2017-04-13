Paralympic torch graces museum

By DEMAS TIEN

THE 2008 Beijing Paralympics Torch is in the country and is being kept at the National Museum and Art Gallery in the National Capital District.

The Contemporary department of the museum received the 2008 Beijing Paralympics Torch.

It was a significant gift presented to the museum by Chef De Mission’s Dr.Kefa Ma and his wife.

The couple were at the Museum last week to present the torch.

Dr Ma said the torch was used in the 2008 Beijing Paralympics appreciating it as a symbol of true sportsmanship and an indication of great achievements in Papua New Guinea’s sporting history.

The torch is designed by Lenovo Group in Beijing and manufactured by Vatti Corporation Limited.

It has a length of 72 cm and weighs 980 grams.

The design is based on traditional scrolls and used a traditional Chinese design known as “Lucky Cloud”.

It was created according to the traditional Chinese concept of the five elements that make up the entire universe.

Red is the traditional colour of China.

However, a maroon version was produced for the Paralympics torch in reference to the yin and yang philosophy.

The top of the torch represents rivers, lakes, waterfalls the four seas and the ocean of China.

The Paralympic logo is printed at the centre of the torch. The design at the bottom represents the people, animals, forests, mountains, deserts, buildings, cities, towns and villages of China.

The clouds represent the ethnic minority of the host country.

It has the words Beijing 2008 printed at the bottom of the torch.

Papua New Guinea’s Paralympian Francis Kompaon was selected as the Oceanic region torchbearer for the opening ceremony in Beijing.

Kompaon went on to win the silver medal in 100m race on Sept 15, 2008, a present for PNG Independence Day and a big pride for the nation.

This was the 1st medal, and the country’s national flag for that occasion rose at the highest Olympic and Paralympics competition levels in the country’s sports history.

Ma highlighted that Kompaon received K250, 000 as a token of appreciation and attainment for true sportsmanship by the national government and was later awarded a scholarship to Griffith University in Australia to study accounting for three years.

“He was a good example of a burning flame symbolizing the light of spirit, knowledge, and life, endeavouring for protection and struggle for victory.

“Life comes from true determination, plan and execution for winning a race in all forms of challenges in life,” Ma said.

The Torch was secured at Crowne Plaza Hotel since 2008 but due to the demolition of the place for new development; it now has a new resting place at the National Museum and Art Gallery at Waigani.

“We would like the Torch to be kept at the national museum as a treasure, to educate people that PNG athletes are capable of achieving the highest medals,” Ma said.

Curator of contemporary arts department Hillary Miria on behalf of the museum acknowledged the country’s Paralympics committee when receiving the torch.

“It is a great honour and pride to receive such a gift and the museum is very grateful to house an object of great importance in sports within the contemporary arts collection,” Miria said.

