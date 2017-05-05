Paramana beat Mermaids in premier grade opener

By HUXLEY LOVAI

DEFENDING champions Paramana beat the Mermaids 42-39 in the grand final replay in the round one of matches of the revamped Port Moresby Netball Association premier division.

The premier division had its first matches yesterday evening at the Rita Flynn Netball Courts.

In the tier one premier match of the round Paramana once again saw off the challengers Mermaids in a hotly contested match.

The game proved that there was no love lost between the two rivals, as players from both sides showed they were not afraid to mix it up on the court.

Both line-ups were boosted by the return of national representatives Marie Ottio and Shanna Dringo for Paramana and Jeperth Tulapi and Tau Galewa for Mermaids.

All four players returned home last week after a month’s stint playing in the Netball Super League in Singapore.

Little separated the two teams as they played a high tempo game, moving with speed across the court as the 22-22 halftime suggested.

Paramana played a more patient game preferring to work the ball around the edge of the goal circle.

Mermaids, on the other hand, played a more direct game with long passes into their opponent’s goal circle.

Like this: Like Loading...