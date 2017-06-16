Paramana draw with Mermaids

DEFENDING champions Paramana played out a dramatic 51-51 draw with Mermaids in the Port Moresby Netball Association Tier 1 premier division match on Wednesday night.

The contest flowed as both team enjoyed periods of dominance before ceding ground to the other.

Paramana held the lead throughout the game but could not manage to subdue the equally talented Mermaids, whose persistence keep them in the hunt for the win.

Regardless of the draw, it was the defenders of both teams who were the stand out players, as they scrambled to close down the space available to shooters and fought for every rebound.

Paramana’s veteran defenders Ravu Raula and Susan Wellington used their experience to contain the dynamic Mermaids shooters Jeperth Tulapi, Kapa Ila and Rayleen Andrew, who came in for Ila in the second half after being effective at wing attack.

On the other end of the court, Mermaids defenders Tau Galewa, Caroline Kanapoti and Kapu Kapi kept their team in the game by restricting Paramana’s Marie Ottio and RulaIamo’s shots on goal. At half time Paramana held a slim lead 22-21.

In the final two quarters Mermaids mid-court lifted to close the margin as Richandra Kassman, Nancy Kapi and Isabelle Andrew gained the upper hand with their feeds and goal assists. But Paramana kept pushing with their counter attacking style of play.

In a hard fought match a draw was a fitting result with both team splitting the points between them.

Results: Premier Division – (Tier 1) Sparrows 53 Telstars 41, (Tier 2) Raukele 41 Veupunama 38, Rebels 57 Mona 37.

