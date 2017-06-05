Paramana down spirited Sparrows 44-33

PARAMANA saw off a spirited challenge from Sparrows, winning the game 44-33 in the Tier 1 premier division match of the round in the Port Moresby Netball Association competition last Saturday.

Paramana, who were coming off a loss to Mermaids last week, looked a much improved and better prepared outfit, staying competitive for the entirety of the match leading in every quarter until the final whistle. The mid-court of Paramana stepped up as they managed to subdue the equally talented Sparrows.

PNG reps Shanna Dringo of Paramana and Neritha Adula of Sparrows faced off in an arm wrestle to see whose team would be triumphant.

At half time Paramana led 23-16, this gave the defending champions the momentum going into the final two quarters. Sparrows shooters struggled throughout the game to find any consistency in the goal circle in part due to the tireless goal defence by Paramana. Paramana’s shooter Marie Ottio was on point working her way around the Sparrows defenders extending her teams lead.

Captain and wing attack Gasi Moka along with wing defence Vavine Pianta drove home their team’s advantage in mid-court with their passing and defensive plays.

Sparrows who were competitive throughout the match, paid the price for their out-of-sorts goal shooting allowing the sharper Paramana to go on and claim the 11 point victory.

Results: POMNA premier division (Tier 1) – Mermaids 63 Telstars 32, (Tier 2) – Veupunama 47 Mona 39, Rebels 42 Raukele 39.

