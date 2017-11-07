Parapella win corporate touch title

Parapella men and On Track Tribes women bagged the Corporate Touch Port Moresby premierships yesterday at the PNG Football Stadium.

The reigning premiers, Parapella, made it a back-to-back 12-8 win by denying Australia Sojits.

In the women’s final Maria Poka’s try helped On Track Tribes to narrowly edge Datafix 6-5.

Parapella’s Kenedy Samuel picked up three tries in a man-of-the-match performance and skipper Francis Poka bagged a double.

There were enough skill for the reigning champions with Jeffrey Daniel, Elwin Hoki, Samuel, Joe Rodney and Stanley Ako crossing the line in the first half.

For Sojits, Norman Vavona crossed twice and Charlie Rupa added another to trail 5-3 at interval.

In the second stanza Samuel and Poka scored double pointers while Ravu Junior, Jasper Siuta and Mark Ken also added to the victory.

Kere Mavia, John Novulu, Vavona, Michael Baura and Jonathan Baura scored a point each for Sojits to go down fighting.

Like this: Like Loading...