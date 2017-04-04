‘Parent’ has it wrong, website has details

THIS is in response to Concerned Parent (The National, March 31) who said that fees at the University of PNG had increased to K10,000 for 2017 and that it should explain.

The quoted figure of K10,000 is far from the truth.

The 2017 fee structure that was published in the media and is available on the university website – www.upng.ac.pg – shows the actual tuition fees that have been charged.

The compulsory tuition Fee for the Waigani Campus is K2436.

For Taurama Health Sciences, it is K2526, for Taurama BOH/BDS, MBBS, and DAS , it is K2772, and for Taurama Nursing, K2677.

There is a service fee of K431, and administration fee of K50 and an SRC fee of K22.

Any of those aggregated fees are only around K3000.

All accommodation fees have remained the same as for 2016, so I wonder where Concerned Parent has found his staggering increase in the 2017 tuition fees.

James Robins

Director, Public Relations, UPNG

