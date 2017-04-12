Parents’ commitment sees classroom opening

THE principal of a school in Enga has commended the commitment of parents in the completion of a one-in-eight classroom costing around K500,000.

Wabag Primary School principal Mark Sakol said the parents had decided to contribute K100 each year to meet the cost.

The school has an enrolment of more than 2000 children and 40 teachers.

This number is expected to increase.

“The parents wanted to take ownership so they contribute K100 each,” Sakol said. “The TFF (tuition fee free) comes in too, and MPs also donate money. We put them together, and through (revenue from) the school canteen and other projects we have, they are (contributing) to cost the building.”

The new classroom and the new school administration building, funded by the Enga’s government will be officialy opened by Governor Sir Peter Ipatas today.

The provincial government funded the school administration building for K500,000.

