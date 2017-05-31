As parents, discipline your children

WHAT kind of behaviours have we been seeing in our families, communities and schools and as a nation since the government banned corporal punishment through its policy on children right and human rights?

Before the policies were in-place, children’s behaviour and way of doing things were as having a system of rules and regulations is looked upon as corporal punishment.

Children were physically punished or caned to suffer as a sign of rebuke and condemn the kind of unacceptable behaviour.

They were asked to stand on one leg for one hour carrying a big stone above their head.

It was in 1991, when I escaped from school in grade three, the next day when I went to school my class teacher reported me to the BOM disciplinary committees.

They told me to sleep on my stomach with backs up and I was belted fifteen times.

King Solomon was the wisest man ever on earth and he said in the book of Proverbs 13:24 that “if you don’t punish your son, you don’t love him. If you do love him you will correct him”.

Thus as parents we have to discipline our children in some form of ways.

And if they continue to disobey and are breaching family rules physical punishment could be a control measure to apply to retard disobedience and maintain discipline.

Supposed the child isn’t improving then two red chillies could be another form of retarding bad behaviour by putting into their mouth.

Corporal punishment should be applicable for all children to help discipline them.

Sanzelomba Tangs, Via Email

