Parents encouraged to support their children

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

Kairuku-Hiri MP Peter Isoaimo has urged parents at a school in his electorate to support their children in providing opportunities to excel and attain higher education.

Isoaimo said this during the first Grade Eight graduation of Inauauni Primary School in Mekeo.

“Parents must believe that their children have great potential and back them to strive for excellence,” he said.

“Your children have a lot of potential to become future leaders in whatever career they choose.”

Isoaimo also presented K20,000 from the district service improvement programme funds under the education sector to Inauauni Primary School to honour a commitment he had made during his visit to the school in 2015.

School board chairman Benard Kokopo thanked Isoaimo for giving K20,000 to the school when it was facing financial problems.

Kokopo said the school had faced a lot of problems during the past years but was able to produce a result in graduating the first Grade Eight students.

