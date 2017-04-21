Parents are fed up, stop playing politics

WE, the parents of New Erima Primary School, are getting fed up with politics played at the office of the NCD education secretary.

The head teacher was suspended, school inspectors have concluded investigations in the allegations levelled against him and what is the assistant secretary waiting for?

The head teacher has stamped his feet down on corruption in the school by keeping away people with vested instruct to steal from the school pockets.

The school has improved much since this head teacher came in.

Please send back the teacher who taught at this school, for 20 years and became the head teacher.

He knows everything that has happened.

Think of our children and return our head teacher

Parent

Erima

