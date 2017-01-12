Parents to help teachers

THE parents of students attending a secondary school in Port Moresby have agreed to contribute K250 each to build teachers quarters.

Gerehu Secondary School caretaker Emmanuel Keko said less than 10 of the 65 teachers were provided accommodation by the school. The school will collect K250 each from students in Grade 9 to Grade 12.

“This is not a school fee or project fee. It’s called the parents’ fee,” he said.

He said the agreement was reached during a meeting by parents and teachers last September.

Keko said the school administration had been focusing on teachers’ welfare and quality education for students.

“If parents are really concerned about their children’s education, they will have to pay.

“Many of teachers are renting rooms in settlements and coming to school, teaching a class of over 50 students and marking test papers of about 500 students,” he said.

“This year, we are looking at building three to four houses.”

