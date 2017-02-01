Parents in Morobe to pay fees despite State directive

By NICHOLAS SIREO

PARENTS in Morobe will have to pay fees to enrol their children despite the Government’s directive to schools not to impose fees.

Morobe Education adviser Keith Jiram confirmed that the provincial education board had decided to let schools charge “parent support fees” so the academic year could start without delay.

“Some schools do not have sufficient funds for logistics to begin the year,” he said.

“Therefore, parents have to support them by paying while waiting for tuition fee-free funds to arrive.”

He said schools in the province were charging the parents support fees and not project fees.

According to the directive from the Education Department, schools covered by the TFF policy would be disciplined if they charged enrolment fees. Jiram said he too had received the circular from Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra, but schools in the province needed funds to start the school year.

“How can we help schools to resume without causing interruption to learning and teaching by issuing such a circular without proper assessment of problems faced?” he said.

During a visit to schools in the city, he found out that TFF funds for last year had been spent on settling debts and there were insufficient funds to start a new academic year.

Jiram told The National that the education board had approved that support fees should be K600 in high schools, K500 for vocational centres, K300 for primary schools and K200 for elementary schools.

But parents will only pay 50 per cent of the fees.

