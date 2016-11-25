Parents must unite against drugs

THERE is a great demand in Port Moresby for the fruit and vegetables from Goilala district, Central. Due its location which is a truck ride away from the capital city, it will save costs on the part of the supermarkets and restaurants compared to imported fruits vegetables which are very expensive. The overhead costs of imported fresh produce are passed on to consumers, hence the high cost of living we are currently experiencing in cities like Port Moresby and Lae. The main obstacle is the poor road conditions which prevents the people from readily accessing the city markets to sell their produce. Can the Prime Minister intervene and provide funding for this road? On the other hand this will also attract the Goilala people living and suffering in the to return home and cultivate their land and then bring their produce to sell in the city.

Jeka, Via email

