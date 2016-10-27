Parents must unite against drugs

There is a place at Ensisi valley were all the youths go and buy drugs (marijuana) and smoke freely. Every day and night youths as young as 10 years old are seen buying drugs from this dealer who is also very aggressive towards the poor souls. Please parents check your children at this corner where the stone wall and the mango tree are situated. There’s a makeshift blue tent buai market has been put up as a disguise to sell marijuana every day and night. Mental illness is on the rise so please parents it’s about time we stand up together as a community and save our children or their lives will be spoilt. The police need to check this place as well.

Concerned Parent, Ensisi Valley, NCD