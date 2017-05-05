‘Parents are role model for children’

By NAOMI WASE

PARENTS are role models for their children, says Lynda Babao-O’Neill.

Speaking at the launching of the Colgate-Palmolive PNG Ltd’s Mum You First campaign, Babao-O’Neill, wife of Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, said children wanted to copy their parents.

“Many of us copy our mothers because they are our role model and we want to be like them,” she said.

She said the programme Mum You First made sense.

“If you brush your teeth with your children, they too will get into the routine of brushing their teeth and having proper oral hygiene.”

Babao-O’Neill said Papua New Guineans need to set an example for their children.

Colgate-Palmolive PNG Ltd gave out 2500 starter kits to the National Capital District health services to start the campaign. The kits consist of kid’s toothbrush, adult’s toothbrush, Colgate toothpaste, Bright Smiles, Bright Future and Protex Clean Hands Good Health flyers.

An additional 2000 kits will be provided to local health services in Lae, Morobe and Goroka in Eastern Highlands.

Apart from the oral health education programme in schools, the Mum You First programme educates mothers and caregivers how to introduce oral health practices to children.

Colgate-Palmolive general manager John Wood said the campaign was specifically designed to motivate mothers to be good role models.

“We encourage mothers to brush their teeth with their children and live by example,” Wood said.

He said children brushed better when parents brushed with them and it encouraged them to start a healthy habit of brushing twice a day.

