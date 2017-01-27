Parents still confused over project fees

FUNNY things are happening in our country.

Among them is defying orders and directions from leaders we vote for as legislators and ministers.

The current one is despite the decision by the Education minister for schools not to charge extra fees, they are defying this order.

Many schools defied this order last year by charging project and other fees.

Some are demanding that outstanding fees are paid before grades 10 and 12 certificates are collected.

We are sure that these monies collected are unaccounted for.

In Eastern Highlands, the provincial education board made a resolution for the fees to be charged as “parental contribution towards children’s education”.

According to the resolution, parents are to pay an extra K500 to boarding schools, K300 to day schools, K100 to primary schools and K50 to elementary schools.

They must pay within six months.

We are confused as to who we should obey – the Education minister or the provincial education boards.

Can the Government clarify to parents whose instructions should be followed as parents are confused.

Confused Parent, Via email

