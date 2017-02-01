Why are parents still paying fees?

AS a concerned parent of a student attending the Lae Secondary School, I would like to lodge in my complaint why the school is collecting K600 from every Grade 11 and 12 student.

We have been told by the Education Secretary not to pay additional fees as per Circular instruction No.2/2017.

This is unlawful and I don’t know whether I should listen to the Secretary, the Provincial Education Board or the school board.

I urge the relevant authorities to get to the bottom of this issue, which is affecting all the parents and guardians.

Some parents paid the K600 fee but some parents are hesitant to pay that amount.

This is an ongoing issue and we need the National Government to come out clearly and explain why all TFF is not paid on time and if it’s a free education.

Why would the parents continue to pay so-called project fees and other unnecessary fees.

The school boards did that last year which we asked them for refunds but they refused and now they are doing the same thing again this year.

Please investigate why we have to pay school fees and apply unnecessary fees putting a lot of pressure on the poor parents.

Parent

Lae

