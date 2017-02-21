Parents still struggling to provide for students

IT is very sad to see parents struggling to pay projects fees charged by the school boards and at the same time paying their child’s airfare for them to travel to their respective national high schools.

Some even cannot make it to the schools so were forced to find space in secondary schools or nearest national high school.

What is our Government doing, pumping more money into education sector and yet there is no improvement within the education system for the last couple of years like cut in TFF or TFF not coming on time and so forth.

This is the first time in the history of Papua New Guinea where national high school students are meeting their own airfares.

Donald Lahone, Via email

Like this: Like Loading...