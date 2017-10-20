Parents told to follow progress of students

PARENTS and officials of Bana High School in Bougainville have been urged to take an interest in the academic performance of their children and school development.

Principal Wamsi Saii and Chris Nawa, executive officer to South Bougainville MP Timothy Masiu, pictured, highlighted the need for parents to take ownership of school development.

They spoke at the graduation of 150 Grade 10 students at Bana on Oct 13 after the completion of the national examinations.

Masiu was unable to attend.

Tonu, which had its Grade 10 graduation the same day, has since made good progress in preparation for secondary school status because of very good parental support while Bana is struggling.

Saii said the school was yet to receive over K300,000 in unpaid tuition fee free subsidies and was owed more than K240,000 in outstanding school fees.

Nawa said parents must take ownership and not wait for handouts from the government and political leaders all the time.

The executive officer said the country was going through hard economic times, and called on the people to create wealth by working on their land.

