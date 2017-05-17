Parents told to monitor children

By JAMES GUMUNO

SCHOOL children and young girls who get involved in night activities at election campaign houses are urged to stop.

A woman leader in the Highlands region, Dere Cecillia, told The National from Kundiawa that over the last two weeks, she saw many students and young girls looking for entertainment from one campaign house to another at nights.

Cecillia is the regional president of Women in Politics and said that students were supposed to sleep at nights to be able to go to school.

“I want to appeal to the parents to control their kids during this election period and monitor their movement,” she said.

Cecillia said for students their educations should be more important than the election.

She said that education had become more competitive these days.

“I hate to see young girls talking with strangers at the dark corner of the campaign house and asking them to buy betel nuts and cigarettes,” Cecillia said.

She said that unwanted pregnancies and marriage break-up increased during the election period and that was common during past elections.

“The same will happen in this election,” she said.

“I want to appeal to the young girls not to hang around at the campaign houses at night selling your body just to enjoy the night,” she said.

Cecillia said many girls, who were not careful, often regretted when they became pregnant and burdened their parents.

“I also want to appeal to the young, married women in campaign houses to be faithful to your husband and they must be the same to you,” she said.

Cecillia said that many having extra martial affairs usually resulted in divorce and their kids suffered as a result.

“These things happened in past elections will happen again in this election and I do not want it to repeat,” she said.

She said that to avoid problems, one should stop going to the campaign houses at nights.

“No one will come and put you in jail for not being present in the campaign house, just forget about the free food and entertainment provided in the night,” she said.

